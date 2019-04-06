Building an environment-friendly economy is possible by including humanitarian values in industry, production and technology, Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan said on Saturday.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's panel in Jordan, she underlined the world has to give up disposable products and prevent waste.

"Based on this fact, we have launched an environmental mobilisation in Turkey," she said.

She added: "We sort waste at its source and recycle through the zero-waste project carried out under my patronage. We are trying to form a new culture of life."

Turkey’s zero-waste project, led by the first lady, is marked in the Environmental Performance Review Report of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The first lady noted that in 15 months some 15,000 enterprises adopted the project.