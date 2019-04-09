Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi is on a three-day visit to the US and experts view it as a much needed outreach for the former military general who's facing international criticism for his increasingly authoritarian approach.

At a time when Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi is facing international criticism over his poor human rights record, he's arrived in the US to meet President Donald Trump.

Sam Hamad, a Scottish-Egyptian writer for Middle East Affairs, said Sisi's meeting with Trump or any member of his administration would be tacit support for his term limit extension.

Sisi, who came to power in a 2013 military coup that toppled Egypt’s first democratically-elected president Mohammed Morsi, is now backed by a constitutional amendment which paved the way for him to stay in power until at least 2034.

There's one thing Sisi should worry about, however, and that is his recent purchase of Russian military jets, a move that was provocative enough for many Democratic and Republican Congressmen to criticise his presidency.

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Reese and top Democrat Bob Menendez, supported by over a dozen other Senate members, had urged Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo to raise concerns about Egypt's fast shrinking political freedoms and rampant human rights violations, while meeting Sisi in January.

But Pompeo paid no heed. Following his meeting with Sisi, he said: “The US-Egypt relationship is one of our deepest and broadest partnerships in the region."

Now the meeting between Trump and Sisi will be held against this backdrop. A White House official recently said they would focus on "military and economic cooperation and counterterrorism as well as regional economic integration and Egypt's long-term role as a key to regional stability".

Sisi is aware of simmering dissent and his waning popularity in Egypt however, and he has been candid enough to admit his failure in fixing the country's economy. He was even rebuked by people for saying Egyptians “have not yet come to the point where they can enjoy the prosperity of their European neighbours”.

In 2014 and 2016, the former military commander won two elections that were boycotted by the opposition and called “neither free nor fair” by the Human Rights Watch (HRW), as well as many other rights groups and international organisations.

Some say that any candidate running against Sisi would win in a fair election. And this is the exact atmosphere Sisi is living as he travels to the US.

The visit is the seventh since he took power in the summer of 2014, and the meeting with Trump is the fifth of its kind since the latter's inauguration in January 2017.

“The US trip at this time helps the Egyptian president with that argument that these amendments [to increase his term limit by over a decade] are normal,” said Mohamed Elmeshad, a researcher at SOAS University in London.