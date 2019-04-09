Over the last week Khalifa Haftar, general of the self-proclaimed, “Libyan National Army” launched a lightning assault towards Tripoli, leading to a counter mobilisation by the militias affiliated with the Government of National Accord (GNA), based in the nation’s besieged capital. The push was either motivated out his desire to take the national capital and become a second Gaddafi, or at least strengthen his hand in UN-sponsored talks with the rival Tripoli government.

The events leading to the escalation of this conflict are convoluted and mercurial but can be traced back to 2011 and the nature and structure of Muammar Gaddafi's regime and its collapse.

Second, Haftar’s rapid military campaign bears similarities to the Houthi’s lightening campaign to take the Yemeni capital Sanaa and later Aden, and comparisons with Yemen can offer insight to understand Libya’s present and potential future.

Third, Haftar’s assault is emblematic of a greater trend in the Arab world of state frailty after the 2011 uprisings, and how armed non-state actors have become new agents driving politics in collapsed states.

How did Libya reach its current crisis?

Libya’s problems can be traced to Gaddafi's legacy of dictatorial rule and the nature of the uprising that overthrew him. The early stages of Libya’s uprising, which began on 18 February 2011 had strong sectarian and tribal overtones, not unlike what happened in Yemen.

By early September 2011 the regime had fallen, only to face new problems. Just like Saddam Hussein’s regime in Iraq, Gaddafi created a personalised state, and when he was overthrown, the state collapsed with him.

The movement to overthrow the Libyan leader never had a common leader to rally behind, nor a vision of what a post-Gaddafi Libya would look like. The centrifugal forces inherent in the nation’s tribal makeup and the new forces that were unleashed by the uprising soon started to jostle for power.

Those anti-Gaddafi militias seized armouries, then facilities, such as airports, ports, refineries, to convert into political assets the day after. Soon the leaders of the militias sought to capture ministers or entire ministries and vied for foreign patrons.

Libya’s new government did not have a strong national military, yet was unable to dissolve the militias. The militias were placed under the nominal control of the Ministry of Interior or Defense, which seemed to provide a governmental veneer of control, but in fact, merely subsidised the armed groups.

It was in this vacuum that Khalifa Haftar, himself a former Gaddafi-era military officer, was able to rise and formed the self-proclaimed “Libyan National Army.” In May 2014, he launched Operation Dignity in Benghazi, ostensibly to eject Ansar al Sharia, a Salafist militia that emerged during the 2011 uprising. The name of the operation soon became shorthand for the alliance he forged with a myriad of militias, which would later try to assert its authority in the capital Tripoli.

The Dignity alliance of Haftar led to the emergence of a counter-mobilisation in Tripoli dubbed, “the Dawn Movement,” primarily comprising of 'Islamist' militias and the militia from the city of Misrata.

To make matters worse, first, two rival governments emerged, one in Tripoli, and the other in eastern Libya, reliant on Haftar.

Second, regional players used these alliances to serve as their own proxies. Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Russia and France to a lesser extent, backed the eastern government and Haftar’s forces, even deploying their air forces to support him, while Turkey and Qatar supported the government in Tripoli. As these outside patrons offered training, arms, and financial support, the militias had little incentive to end the conflict.

The third problem compounding Libya’s crisis was as of 2015 divisions began to emerge within both militia alliances, leading to defections and shifting alliances.

In response to this crisis, Western pressure tried to reconcile the two rival Libyan governments under a U.N.-sponsored plan to form a unity government, the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli. However, unity had proved elusive. The international community recognised the GNA in Tripoli, led by Fayez al Sarraj, was dependent on a network of militias for its defence, while a rival administration continued in the east allied to Haftar.