Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the United States made "a vicious move" in designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – which he controls – as a foreign terrorist organisation, state TV reported on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump designated Iran's Revolutionary Guard a foreign terrorist organisation on Monday – an unprecedented step that will raise tensions in the Middle East.

"They wish to plot against our Sepah (the Guards) ... it is in the frontline of confronting enemies of our (1979) revolution and has always defended the country ... America has failed to block our advancements," Khamenei said, addressing a group of from the Guard.

"In spite of all the pressure in the past 40 years, Americans have failed to do a damn thing and their vicious move will bear no fruit."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also defended the corps as protectors of Iran, saying in a televised speech that the United States "holds a grudge" against the Guards who have "sacrificed their lives to protect our people, our revolution".

Comprising an estimated 125,000-strong military with army, navy and air units, the Guards also command the Basij, a religious volunteer paramilitary and control Iran's missile programmes. Its overseas Quds forces have fought Iran's proxy wars in the region.

The US has already blacklisted dozens of entities and people for affiliations with the Guards, but not the organisation as a whole.

Trump's move comes after relations between Tehran and Washington took a turn for the worse last May, when Trump pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers and reimposed sanctions.

"This mistake will unite Iranians and the Guards will grow more popular in Iran and in the region ... America has used terrorists as a tool in the region while the Guards have fought against them from Iraq to Syria," Rouhani said.

Retaliation

Tehran retaliated against Washington's decision by naming the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organisation and the US government as a sponsor of terror.

The Iranian Armed Forces' general staff, the country's most senior military body which also oversees the Revolutionary Guard, said in a statement that it "will use all its means to fight" against United States Central Command (CENTCOM), and a Guard commander on Tuesday warned the US Navy to keep its distance.