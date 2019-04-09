The United States has been pressing Lebanon hard, asking the country to limit Hezbollah’s political power.

During his visit to Beirut on March 22, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Lebanese politicians to take measures against the armed group, which has also made its way into the country's parliament.

“Our pressure on Iran is simple. It’s aimed at cutting off the funding for terrorists and it’s working,” Pompeo said. “We believe that our work is already constraining Hezbollah’s activities.

“Lebanon faces a choice: bravely move forward as an independent and proud nation, or allow the dark ambitions of Iran and Hezbollah to dictate your future.”

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said earlier in a statement that he had told Pompeo that Hezbollah’s ‘resistance’ against Israel was a result of continuing Israeli occupation of Lebanese territory.

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Lebanon was committed to maintain calm in the south, which borders Israel, but the country also had the natural right to defend itself from foreign threats.

Speaking to TRT World Joe Macaron, International Relations and Conflict Analyst of the Middle East, from Washington DC, discussed what the US government's strong-arm tactics against Lebanon could possibly yield.

TRT World: Hezbollah is an integral member of the Lebanese government, and one of its key political forces. Is there any appetite to comply with US wishes and move against the group?

JOE MACARON: The Trump administration is using an old trick of pressuring Lebanese leaders to take distance from Hezbollah, but US options are limited.

Sanctioning Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri or other leading politicians will backfire and have a negative impact on US leverage and priorities in Lebanon.

While the Trump administration is seeking to dry up the already scarce Hezbollah funding, it does not seem to have a policy beyond enforcing routine sanctions.