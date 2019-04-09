A double bomb attack on Tuesday in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, a former bastion of the Daesh terror group, killed at least 15 people, mostly civilians, a war monitor said.

A car bomb and explosive ordinance struck a crowded street, killing at least nine civilians and four US-backed militants, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

A Raqqa resident said he saw black smoke rising above the site of the attack as ambulance sirens rang out.

He said he saw "blotches of blood on the ground".

"There is panic and fear in the area after the bombings," he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack near a military outpost of the US-backed PYD/YPG-dominated SDF militia who have been battling Daesh in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed. Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Reclaiming Raqqa

The city of Raqqa was captured by the SDF in 2017 after a massive operation against Daesh.

The SDF said it had defeated the terror group's so-called "caliphate" last month, after a months-long offensive in Syria's east.