Heavy rains killed at least 10 people and left a trail of destruction in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, raising questions about the city's preparedness to deal with recurring extreme weather.

Torrents of water gushed down streets, sweeping up cars and uprooting trees after rains that began around rush hour Monday evening. Rains slowly weakened by Tuesday evening, but Mayor Marcelo Crivella said the city was still in "crisis" mode, the highest of three levels.

The mayor's office declared a state of emergency on Monday night. Major roads were closed, and the mayor's office said 785 places were without power.

Schools were closed and people urged to avoid non-essential traffic until further notice.

City officials said 152 millimetres (6 inches) of rain fell in just four hours Monday night, more than the average for the whole month of April.

The botanical garden neighbourhood, a tourist destination, was one of the most badly hit areas, receiving 231 millimetres (9 inches) in a 24-hour period. Local television stations showed firefighters in that neighbourhood wading through knee-deep water pulling a small boatload of children evacuated from a school bus on a flooded street.

Sirens sounded in 20 flood-prone areas of the city, alerting people to make their way to pre-established safe spaces.

But no alarm was given in the Babilonia slum, which sits on a hill behind the iconic Sugarloaf mountain. The fire department said two women there died in a mudslide, and local residents complained about the lack of warning.