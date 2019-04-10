TÜRKİYE
Turkey disappointed over UK court’s decision on FETO
A Turkish foreign ministry official expressed the disappointment after the top UK court rejected an appeal by Ankara over extradition of FETO members.
A Turkish foreign ministry spokesman says Ankara will continue its efforts to retrieve FETO members. / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
April 10, 2019

Turkey is disappointed over a decision by the UK’s Supreme Court to reject an appeal by Ankara concerning the extradition of Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO) members, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. 

"We will continue our efforts to retrieve FETO members that killed 251 citizens and left thousands wounded in the [July 2016] coup attempt," Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

"This terrorist organisation is not only a threat to Turkey but also to other countries, which is why international cooperation in combating terrorism holds great importance," Aksoy said.

Aksoy said the Supreme Court’s move to reject Ankara’s appeal against a decision by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court against extraditing FETO members was disappointing.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
