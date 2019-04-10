The children of Gaza all have inspiring stories, words and moments to share. Grown up in a humanitarian crisis locked off from the world for the last 12 years, the Palestinian children still exude remarkable confidence in themselves.

Many of them don’t have access to clean water, electricity, and don’t have the freedom to travel as a result of the Israeli siege that's been deemed illegal by the international community, sharing their childhood innocence and dreams.

TRT Arabi's senior videographer Belal Khaled captured some of the moments who was on the field in Gaza covering the Great March of Return.

"I am Malak (Angel). I am13 years old from Nahr al Bared from the city of Khan Younis. I go to a Hayat school for refugees, my average grade in school is 95 percent and I don't miss a day of school. I play with my friends until the sun sets and my dream to become an Arabic teacher."