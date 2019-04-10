After a dangerous and challenging journey, my children entered a new home in a strange country, still not being able to reconcile with leaving their homeland. They could not accept that they were forced to abandon their home, school, relatives, their childhood friends, and even their language. When I suggested that they should start learning the new language, they looked at me in astonishment: Will we stay here for a long time? Won’t we go back home?

I did not tell them that our national army, which broke into our homes after relentlessly bombarding our neighbourhood with all kinds of weapons, looted all the houses before setting them on fire. We shared this fate with more than half of Syria's people who fled their homes during the eight-year war. More than five million Syrians fled abroad, and nearly seven million are internally displaced.

In the years that followed, this army and its local and foreign militias prevented the return of the displaced people, threatened them with death, detained, tortured and killed those who dared to return. And as if this was not enough of a deterrent, Bashar al Assad’s regime has manipulated the law to use as a weapon against the displaced. Several laws have been put in place to prevent the return of the displaced people and refugees, the most infamous of which is 'Law No. 10 of 2018'.

Under the guise of reconstruction and promoted as an 'urban planning measure' for areas destroyed in the war, the law essentially strips a majority of displaced people of property ownership due to administrative and legal obstacles it imposes in the process of “re-organising” the status of the properties that they own.

I followed the international criticism of Law 10 and noted that much of it did not consider the context to which Assad’s authorities issue and enforce laws and regulations. The essence of such laws is about the kind of Syria Assad wants to see once the bloodshed has stopped.

Assad made a massive gamble in dealing with the uprising of the Syrian people. His strategy included releasing religious extremists who were serving long prison sentences. In this effort, he collaborated with both Iran and Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al Maliki - who in turn released fundamentalists from Iraqi jails. They jointly planned a new phase in the conflict – a decisive war with the "takfirist" groups to whose creation Assad directly contributed.

The narrative of a “legitimate government fighting Islamist terrorists” allowed Assad to regain some international sympathy and support, which in turn allowed Iran and Russia to implement a Grozny model of a scorched earth policy against the people who rose up against Assad’s regime.

In his gamble, Assad did not hesitate to contravene international law. He used heavy artillery and aerial bombardment, barrel-bombs and even chemical weapons to target and displace the majority of people and come closer to achieving what he later called "a more homogeneous society" – a purely Nazi expression.