WORLD
4 MIN READ
Food security crisis grows in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camps
Report shows refugee settlements and nearby residential areas in Bangladesh face significant food insecurity as Bangladesh police shoot refugee suspects accused of economic crimes.
Food security crisis grows in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camps
In Rakhine state of Myanmar, government troops have been accused in 2017 of "ethnic cleansing" that has forced more than 655,000 of Rohingya Muslims to flee into Bangladesh, out of which 60 per cent of the refugees are children. / AP Archive
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
April 10, 2019

Areas around Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh are facing a worsening food security crisis, according to a report by a UN organised body.

In its annual Global Report on Food Security, The Food Security Information Network (FSNI) said residents of Bangladesh’s Cox's Bazar city are struggling for food and other resources due to the huge influx of Rohingya refugees.

Nearly a million members of the largely Muslim Rohingya community have sought refuge in Bangladesh, fleeing acts of genocidal violence by Buddhist gangs and the Myanmar military.

The community has settled in one of the poorest and most vulnerable regions in Bangladesh, where most local households typically derive their livelihood from small farming plots of around a hectare or less, and fishing.

“At least 100 hectares of cropland in Teknaf and Ukhiya have either been occupied by refugee settlements or rendered useless by sandy soil flowing down from the mountain slopes,” the FSNI said in the report.

Food security for host communities showed a marked deterioration, with the percentage of households with poor or borderline poor food consumption increasing sharply from 31 percent in 2017 to 80 percent in the August to September period of 2018.

Researchers said that nearly 2,000 hectares of forest reserves have also been damaged due to the settlements, depriving the local community of a means to earn a living from forests.

Around 750,000 kilograms of timber, vegetation, and roots are collected daily by the community from the forest for cooking fuel.

RECOMMENDED

The FSNI is an initiative organised by the UN World Food Programme and others.

Most Rohingya headed to the southeastern region of Chittagong, or to Cox’s Bazar to escape persecution and killings by the Myanmar government, which the UN has described as ‘textbook’ ethnic cleansing.

Refugees become vulnerable to crime

The situation with food scarcity is forcing some Rohingya into petty crime to make ends meet.

Three suspected robbers were shot dead in a gun fight in Cox’s Bazar on Saturday, according to the Bangladesh police. The assailants, who were all young Rohingya refugees, were staying in a camp nearby and were hiding weapons on a hill when they encountered the officers.

In March, a female Rohingya refugee was killed during an apparent gunfight with border guards, also in Cox’s Bazar.

The troops had come across suspected drug dealers when the firefight erupted.

“The government...should diversify their aid programs into education and livelihood creation so that Rohingya youths can engage in income generating activities in the future,” Nazmus Sakib, a local journalist, told TRT World, adding that "continuous deterioration of security situation in the refugee camps have made the aid workers and the refugees extremely vulnerable to violent activities."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
'Sustainable shelter solutions' needed as storms damage thousands of shelters in Gaza — UN
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss