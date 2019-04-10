Algeria will hold a presidential election on July 4, a statement from the presidency said on Wednesday.

No further details were immediately given. On Tuesday, interim president Abdelkader Bensalah had said he would organise free elections within 90 days.

Earlier on Wednesday, Algeria's army chief said he expected to see members of the ruling elite in the major oil and natural gas-producing country prosecuted for corruption and that he would support a transition towards elections.

Lieutenant General Gaed Salah's comments were the strongest hint yet that the military would play its traditional role as kingmaker after the ailing 82-year-old Abdelaziz Bouteflika bowed to popular pressure and quit on April 2 after 20 years in power.

"The army will meet the people's demands," said Salah, addressing officers and soldiers at a military base. ”The judiciary has recovered its prerogative and can work freely.”

'The gang'

He referred to the ruling caste as "the gang," a term people have used in the protests to describe Bouteflika's inner circle, which encompassed retired intelligence officials, oligarchs, members of the ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) and some veterans of the 1954-62 war of independence against France.

The army chief of staff urged the judiciary to reopen a corruption case against oil and gas giant Sonatrach, an object of resentment for many Algerians who accuse their leaders of stealing the North African nation's wealth.

More than one in four people under the age of 30, some 70 percent of the population, are unemployed; one of the central grievances of protesters who want the economy liberalised and diversified to reduce its reliance on energy.

In 2012, a series of scandals shook Sonatrach, which was tightly controlled by Bouteflika loyalists. Its CEO and other executives were imprisoned for graft offences.

Watching chaos unfold

The army patiently monitored the unrest, which started on February 22, from the sidelines. Then Salah intervened, declaring Bouteflika – rarely seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013 – unfit to rule.