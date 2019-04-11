The Senate on Wednesday confirmed US President Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to Saudi Arabia, a position that has remained vacant since Trump took office.

John Abizaid, a former US general, was confirmed by a 92-7 vote, about five months after being nominated by the president amid heightened tensions with Saudi Arabia.

Trump nominated Abizaid for the position in November 2018.

The issue of the diplomatic vacancy hit a peak when Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered.

The journalist went missing shortly after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul last October. The Saudi government initially denied any knowledge of his whereabouts before acknowledging he had been killed inside the diplomatic facility, blaming the death on a team of rogue operatives who were carrying out a botched rendition operation.

The official Saudi narrative has been met with international scepticism as well as stern criticism from US lawmakers over the possibility that Khashoggi's murder could have been carried out without the explicit consent of the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.