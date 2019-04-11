WORLD
1 MIN READ
Latino Trump followers unwavering in their support
Protesting Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Los Angeles, a sizeable Latino community is vocal in its support for US President Donald Trump.
Latino Trump followers unwavering in their support
Latinos came out in droves in support of US President Donald Trump near Los Angeles. / TRTWorld
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
April 11, 2019

Latinos from around Los Angeles and beyond had gathered outside of Los Angeles to show their support for US President Donald Trump and to chide Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Donald Trump has been widely criticised for his mistreatment of Latinos, especially those seeking asylum from Central American countries at the Mexican border, but this did not seem to deter his fans.

"President Trump is gonna win on a landslide. It's not even funny ... He's gonna win big!" said Ingrid Mueller, a demonstrator.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Mary MacCarthy reports from Los Angeles.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
'Sustainable shelter solutions' needed as storms damage thousands of shelters in Gaza — UN
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration