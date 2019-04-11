Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has won the country’s parliamentary election with his hard-right Likud-led bloc taking a majority of the Knesset’s 120 seats.

The result means Netanyahu will start a record fifth term in office, in what was widely seen as a referendum on his rule after being plagued with corruption allegations.

No sooner had exit polls been released, analysts began publishing a deluge of obituaries for the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

But for many ordinary Palestinians that plan was dead on arrival and failed to address their key grievances from the get go.

“The two state solution was pushed on the Palestinians as a compromise after having lost most of their homeland,” Palestinian academic Dr Yara Hawari told TRT World.

“It was solidified as the only solution by the Oslo Peace Accords which attempted to stage the process of Palestinian statehood,” she added.

Ignoring key issues

During the formation of Israel in 1948, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly evicted from their homes and sent into exile across the Middle East. They and their descendants continue to live outside of their homeland with no right of return.

Their plight was further compounded after the Arab defeat in the 1967 war, which saw Israel capture the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, which remain under occupation to this day.

According to Hawari, the Oslo accords never addressed the key issues of Palestinian refugees being allowed to return home, or the final status of Jerusalem, and was therefore no solution to the conflict.

“The two state solution fails to address the wrong doing of the 1948 Nakba,” she said, adding:

“For a lasting solution, we need a process of decolonisation that looks at previous and present wrong doings as a continuous process that cannot be relegated to the past.

“Only then will we be able to achieve justice and equality.”

Israeli commitment to two-state model

Hawari said the two-state solution offered a deeply flawed model of Palestinian sovereignty, Israel’s commitment to it was always questionable.

Since the Israeli occupations of the East Jerusalem, West Bank, and Gaza began, Israel built settlements to solidify its rule over the territories.

Today there are 400,000 Israeli settlers in the West Bank with another 200,000 in East Jerusalem.