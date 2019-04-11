More than 600 million tonnes of recyclable items annually are handled by almost 1.6 million people worldwide who are active in the recycling industry, according to the Bureau of International Recycling.

Since the introduction of curbside collection, a service provided to households to collect recyclables, the idea of recycling has been promoted as the environmental answer to the growing amounts of waste on the planet.

Since the 1980s, it has been developed into a $200 billion industry globally. Buyers have lined up to purchase this rubbish and turn it into new products. The process can at times be remarkably profitable. But last year, all that changed.

China, previously the hub of the global recycling trade, abruptly shut its doors to the importation of recyclable items, citing the fact that large amounts of waste are “dirty” or even “hazardous” and that “this polluted China’s environment seriously”, as explained by the environment ministry in a notice to the World Trade Organization.

According to the International Solid Waste Association, nearly 60 percent of the world’s waste plastic was exported to China. Following Beijing’s crackdown on imports of waste plastic, which came into effect at the beginning of last year, exports fell by about 10 percent overall.

Suddenly, the recyclables market collapsed. This is why China’s move has been regarded by many as a “catastrophe” with “devastating impact” on the global recycling industry.

With China’s new policy, also known as the Chinese National Sword, in place since the beginning of last year, much of the waste plastic has found its way to smaller markers in Southeast Asia instead, in countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.

According to an analysis of data compiled by the Financial Times, Malaysia has become the world’s biggest importer of waste plastic. Vietnam saw its imports double, while exports of waste plastic to Indonesia rose by nearly 60 percent and Thailand saw the biggest percentage increase of all in the region.

As imports have increased, Southeast Asian countries have been hit by a growing backlash of illegal recycling activities, and authorities have been making attempts to curb the amounts of waste they import.