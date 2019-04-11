Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu is set to continue in his role as prime minister, based on unofficial election results.

The Likud leader, who has been in office since 2009, received a glowing endorsement from US President Donald Trump both before and after the election.

Netanyahu tweeted on Wednesday that Trump had called to congratulate him on his re-election for a fifth term.

In a press conference, Trump called Netanyahu a ‘friend’ and said he represented the best chance of reaching a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians.

But the Israeli leader’s time in office says otherwise, marked as it has been by wars, conflicts, and attempts to annex occupied territory.

Here, TRT World looks at some of the things Trump may have missed.

1. Blocking peace initiatives with the Palestinians

When Netanyahu came to office, the then-US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced a plan to recognise the Palestinian state, but Netanyahu immediately rejected the idea by issuing a set of guidelines that were all but unacceptable to the Palestinians.

Netanyahu stated that he would accept a Palestinian state if Jerusalem were to remain the united capital of Israel, the Palestinians would have no army, and the Palestinians would give up their demand for a right of return for millions of refugees expelled by Israel and its descendants.

2. Wars against Palestinians

Under Netanyahu, there have been two major conflicts in Gaza and regular airstrikes there.

One of them was the 2014 Gaza War resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the besieged territory.

The operation also led to the killing of 2,147 Palestinians, among them 578 children, 489 women and 102 elderly persons.