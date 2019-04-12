Hunter-gatherers in the Amazon sought in court on Thursday to stop Ecuador's government auctioning their land to oil companies, as tension mounts over the future of the rainforest.

In a lawsuit seen by the Thomson Reuters Foundation - which could set a precedent for other tribes opposed to drilling - the Waorani said the government did not properly consult them in 2012 over plans to auction their land to oil companies.

"We live on these lands and we want to continue to live there in harmony. We will defend them. Our fight is that our rights are respected," said Nemonte Nenquimo, a leader of the 2,000-strong Waorani.

"Our fight is not just a fight about oil. This is a fight about different ways of living. One that protects life and one that destroys life," said Nenquimo, from Pastaza province in the eastern Amazon.

Ecuador's energy and environment ministries - the respondents in the case - and hydrocarbon secretary were not immediately available to comment.

When President Lenin Moreno met Waorani leaders last year to hear their concerns, he said it was important to have a dialogue and reach a consenus.

Tensions have simmered between indigenous communities and oil companies in Ecuador since Texaco - now Chevron - began operations in the Amazon in the 1960s.

Important step

Ecuador is pushing to open up more rainforest and develop its oil and gas reserves in the hope of improving its sluggish economy and cutting its high fiscal deficit and foreign debt.