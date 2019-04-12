On Thursday, roads leading to polling stations in northern Kashmir were dotted with hundreds of Indian troops in riot gear.

Mobile internet services were shut down and streets were deserted as the first phase of the Indian elections began.

What should have been a routine vote turned deadly when troops fired on anti-government protesters killing a 12-year-old boy in the village of Kralgund.

The elections in the disputed territory began amid an intense campaign by India’s ruling right-wing Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) to revoke Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Indian constitution applicable in Kashmir. Both the clauses give special status to residents of the restive region and prevent outsiders from permanently settling and taking up jobs in the Muslim-majority state.

Kashmiris are weary of the violence that might follow if the BJP is re-elected and decide to follow through on the pledge.

“They might get rid of the special laws,” said Shameem Ahmad, a 42-year-old resident of South Kashmir’s Pulwama, adding: “They want to create settlements slowly, like what Israel did in Palestine.”

Ahmad said many Kashmiris live in fear after seeing what the BJP has done already.

In the run-up to the vote, authorities have poured in thousands of troops into the region in order to make sure polling go smoothly.

In South Kashmir’s Anantnag constituency, which is made up of four districts, elections are being held in three phases starting on April 23.

For residents including Ahmad there’s little hope the elections will bring positive change.

“Elections might change the fate of India, but in Kashmir they mean nothing,” she said.

But while, there’s little hope things will improves, there is widespread fear that things could get worse.

Habeel Iqbal, a resident of Shopian district, which witnessed frequent clashes between said the “BJP can take things to the limit in Kashmir.”

“Be it revoking Article 35-A or a limited war with Pakistan, the BJP’s whole election campaign revolves around Kashmir and nationalism...Kashmir is the fuel for their nationalism engine,” he said.

Nuclear flashpoint

Kashmir found itself at the centre of a stand-off between nuclear armed neighbours, India and Pakistan, in February when 19-year-old Adil Ahmad Dar carried out a suicide bombing in Pulwama killing 40 members of an Indian paramilitary force.

India blamed the rebel outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which it said was being sheltered by Pakistan.

On Febuary 26, the Indian Air Force carried out an air raid in Balakote, Pakistan, claiming to have hit a JeM training camp, purportedly killing hundreds.

Pakistan dismissed the claims that any camp had been hit, and journalists have been unable to verify the Indian version of events.

In a counter-operation the next day, the Pakistani Air Force brought down an Indian MiG-21 Bison jet and captured its pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was returned to India within two days.

While its posturing against Pakistan have so far failed to yield a major success, within Kashmir, Indian authorities have succeeded in tightening spaces for dissent against their rule.

Two top separatist organisations, Jamaat-e-Islami and the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) have been banned, and hundreds of their activists and leaders have been jailed.

Restrictions on transport links in the country to allow safe movement for Indian forces have also caused mass anger in the territory.

In this context, Modi’s BJP government risks further inflaming tensions in Kashmir by promising to remove its special status.

Increase in violence