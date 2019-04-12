Police on Friday moved in at several points around the Algerian capital, firing intense volleys of tear gas as a massive anti-government protest is drawing to an end.

Friday was the eighth straight day of demonstrations against Algeria's interim leadership, and the protest was marked by security forces responding to bottles and rocks with tear gas.

Police arrested 108 people after clashes with "infiltrators" among the protesters who injured 27 policemen, a police statement said.

Police said in a statement it had arrested an unspecified "terrorist group" and also some foreigners who had planned to incite protesters to violence. It gave no further details.

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down after 20 years in power 10 days ago, bowing to pressure from the army and weeks of demonstrations mainly by young people seeking change in the North African country.

But the protests, which began on February 22 and have been largely peaceful, have continued as many want the removal of an elite that has governed Algeria since independence from France in 1962 and the prosecution of people they see as corrupt figures.

'Radical change'

Bouteflika has been replaced by Abdelkader Bensalah, head of the upper house of parliament, as interim president for 90 days until a presidential election on July 4.

"No to Bensalah," the protesters chanted earlier on Friday.