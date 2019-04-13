WORLD
International Red Cross says stepping up aid to Venezuela
"Twenty-eight hospitals and eight primary health centres in Venezuela will benefit from training, water and sanitation and medical materials supplied by the ICRC," the independent aid agency says.
Employees work at the Venezuelan Red Cross in Caracas, Venezuela, Mach 29, 2019. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
April 13, 2019

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday it has reached agreement with the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro to expand aid operations, supporting hospitals and health centres in providing vital medical care.

In a statement, the independent aid agency said after a five-day visit by ICRC President Peter Maurer: "Twenty-eight hospitals and eight primary health centres in Venezuela will benefit from training, water and sanitation and medical materials supplied by the ICRC."

"I am satisfied with the willingness of the authorities to work with us to address the humanitarian needs we have identified in a consensual way,” Maurer said. 

Maduro said on state television on Wednesday that the Andean country had reached "an agreement" with the ICRC to work with the UN to bring in aid. 

"We reached an agreement, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Bolivarian government, to work together with UN agencies to bring into Venezuela all the support, all the humanitarian aid that can be brought, while respecting the country's sovereignty," Maduro said.

It comes off the back of government aid from Turkey, China, India.

TRT World'sDan Ashby reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
