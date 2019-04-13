The Taliban launched a new assault early Saturday on the northern city of Kunduz, which briefly fell to the militants in 2015 and has come under attack several times since then.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, head of the provincial council in Kunduz, said at least six people were killed and more than 50 were wounded as the militants attacked from multiple directions just after midnight.

He said hundreds of people fled their homes as the sound of gunfire and explosions echoed from the city's outskirts.

The northern city lies at a strategic crossroads in the heart of a major agricultural region, with easy access to much of northern Afghanistan as well as the capital, Kabul.

The Taliban seized Kunduz for around two weeks in 2015 before withdrawing in the face of a NATO-backed Afghan offensive. The militants pushed into the city center a year later, briefly raising their flag before gradually being pushed out.

The militants effectively control nearly half of Afghanistan and have continued to launch daily attacks on security forces despite holding several rounds of peace talks with the United States in recent months.