Sudanese activists said on Saturday that 16 people, including a soldier, have been killed in the two days since the military forced President Omar al Bashir from power amid months of anti-government protests.

The Sudan Doctors Committee, an affiliate of the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has been spearheading the protests, said 13 people were shot dead on Thursday and three others, including the soldier, were killed on Friday.

It said they died "at the hands of regime forces and its shadow militias."

Sudanese police said late on Friday that the 16 were killed by "stray bullets," and that at least 20 people were wounded at rallies and sit-ins across the country.

The military overthrew Bashir on Thursday after nearly four months of protests calling for an end to his nearly 30-year rule. Military officials say he is under house arrest in the capital, Khartoum, and will be tried for unspecified crimes by Sudanese courts.

Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide linked to the war in Sudan's Darfur region in the 2000s.

Political turmoil

The protesters have said they will remain in the streets until a civilian transitional council is formed.

They fear the military, which is dominated by Bashir loyalists, will rule indefinitely or hand power to one of its own.

Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan was sworn in on Friday as head of a transitional council formed by the military, which says it will rule the country for up to two years until elections.

Burhan, who previously served as the general inspector of the armed forces, vowed on Saturday to bring officials responsible for graft and death of civilians to accountability.

Earlier, he had met with the protesters in the streets after Bashir's ouster and listened to their demands.