The International Criminal Court turned down on Friday a request to open a war crimes probe in Afghanistan, with the United States hailing a victory for its strong-armed tactic of revoking the chief prosecutor's visa.

Rights groups denounced the judges' decision as a blow for thousands of victims in the long-running Afghan conflict and warned it could embolden perpetrators around the world to act with impunity.

"The judges decided that an investigation into the situation in Afghanistan at this stage would not serve the interests of justice," the Hague-based court said in a statement.

With its limited budget, the court needs to prioritise resources on "activities that would have a better chance to succeed," the judges said.

ICC prosecutors in 2006 opened a preliminary investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Afghanistan since 2003.

In 2017, chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda asked judges to allow a full-blown probe not only into the Taliban and Afghan soldiers, but also international forces, particularly US troops and members of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Angered, President Donald Trump's administration said it would deny visas to any ICC members involved in probing US troops and, last week, it revoked the visa of the Gambian-born Bensouda.

"This is a major international victory, not only for these patriots, but for the rule of law," Trump said in a statement.

He vowed not to relent on the pressure, saying: "Any attempt to target American, Israeli or allied personnel for prosecution will be met with a swift and vigorous response."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo highlighted that the decision came after his announcement of the visa restrictions and said: "I am glad the court reconsidered its actions."

Bensouda, who says that the United States and Afghanistan have taken no steps to properly investigate alleged crimes, offered a measured response, with her office saying it would "analyse the decision and its implications, and consider all available legal remedies."

Intense US pressure

The United States has never joined the ICC and does not recognise its authority over American citizens, saying it poses a threat to national sovereignty and that it has its own robust procedures in place.