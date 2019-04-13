WORLD
Five years on more than 100 Chibok girls still missing
Boko Haram abducted 276 school girls in Chibok in northeastern Nigeria five year ago. Despite the military's efforts to tackle the militant group and secure the release of all the girls, more than 100 girls are still in captivity.
Musa Maina holds a picture of her kidnapped daughter, Hauwa, on April 12, 2019 in Chibok, Nigeria. / AFP
By Mazhar Ali
April 13, 2019

Nigeria marks five years since the abduction of 276 school girls by Boko Haram in the northern town of Chibok. 

The mass abduction of the school girls had outraged the entire world and dominated international headlines five years ago.

Almost 60 girls managed to escape while others have been released during the past few years, some in exchange for militants.

But around 100 girls are still missing and their condition is unknown.

TRT World's Phil Ihaza meets the family of one of the Chibok girls who has still not returned home. 

