Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered in Belgrade on Saturday to press demands for an end to the rule of President Aleksandar Vucic and his Progressive Party, greater media freedom and free and fair elections.

The peaceful demonstration was organised by the Alliance for Serbia (SZS), a broad grouping of 30 parties and organisations, which started weekly protests in December.

The Serbian Interior Ministry estimated the crowd's size at up to 7,500 people. Organisers said numbers were far bigger.

The SZS has accused Vucic and his allies of corruption and of stifling media freedom. He denies this.

On Saturday, the SZS accused the authorities of shutting down bus lines to Belgrade and of pressuring companies not to rent busses to opposition backers.

Cedomir Cupic, a lecturer of at the Faculty of Political Sciences said Serbia must be liberated.