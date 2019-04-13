Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Saturday issued a series of tweets to address a row after US President Donald Trump posted an edited video on Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, aimed at her.

On Friday, Trump tweeted "WE WILL NEVER FORGET!" with the 43-second video that featured Omar's remarks at an address to the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) last month, the country's largest Muslim advocacy organisation.

In her address, Omar had said the CAIR "was founded after 9/11 because they recognised that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties."

CAIR was founded in 1994. Her office said Omar misspoke and "meant to refer to the fact that the organisation had doubled in size after the Sept. 11 attacks."

Her critics, however, focused on her use of the phrase "some people did something," suggesting that she downplayed the attacks.

"No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America," Omar said. "I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans."

Omar said she did not run for Congress to be silent. "I ran because I believed it was time to restore moral clarity and courage to Congress. To fight and to defend our democracy," she stressed.

Reactions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scolded Trump for using the "painful images of 9/11 for a political attack" against the first-term Minnesota Democrat.

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, two Democrat presidential runners, threw their support behind the Minnesota representative.