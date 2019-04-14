WORLD
3 MIN READ
Maduro orders militia expansion as Guaido tours blackout-ravaged state
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro aims to raise the number of militia members to three million by year-end from what he says was more than 2 million currently.
Maduro orders militia expansion as Guaido tours blackout-ravaged state
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gives a press conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on Friday, January 25, 2019. / AP
Adam BensaidAdam Bensaid
April 14, 2019

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday ordered an expansion of civilian militia by nearly one million members as opposition leader Juan Guaido toured western Zulia state, which has been hard hit by electricity blackouts.

Guaido, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly who in January invoked Venezuela's constitution to assume an interim presidency, has called on the military to abandon Maduro amid a hyperinflationary economic collapse made worse by several nationwide blackouts in the past month.

Guaido has been recognised as Venezuela's rightful leader by the United States and most Western countries, who agree with his argument that Maduro's 2018 re-election was illegitimate.

The civilian militia, created in 2008 by the late former president and Maduro mentor Hugo Chavez, reports directly to the presidency and is intended to complement the armed forces.

Maduro, who calls Guaido a US puppet, said he aimed to raise the number of militia members to three million by year-end from what he said was more than 2 million currently. Maduro has encouraged them to become involved in agricultural production.

"Be ready to defend the fatherland"

Shortages of food and medicine have prompted more than three million Venezuelans to emigrate in recent years.

RECOMMENDED

"With your rifles on your shoulders, be ready to defend the fatherland and dig the furrow to plant the seeds to produce food for the community, for the people," Maduro, a socialist, told thousands of militia members gathered in the capital Caracas, wearing khaki camouflaged uniforms.

So far, the military top brass has remained loyal to Maduro despite Guaido's offer of amnesty to military members who switch sides. Hundreds of soldiers have sought asylum in neighbouring Colombia.

While electricity has largely been restored in Caracas, Maduro's administration is rationing power to the rest of Venezuela.

Opposition 

Guaido is traveling in the interior to drum up support. In Zulia state, the site of the OPEC member's first oil well and home to Venezuela's second-largest city, Maracaibo, he said: "We are here to check on the situation, your suffering. But Zulia will rise up."

Separately on Saturday, two employees of Venezuela's central bank who were arrested after meeting with Guaido earlier this week were freed, rights group Penal Forum said.

Rights groups say Venezuelan authorities have arrested over 1,000 people after anti-government demonstrations this year. Guaido's chief of staff was arrested last month.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor