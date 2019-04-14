Fighting in Tripoli has killed 121 people and wounded 561 since commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive earlier this month to take the Libyan capital, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.

WHO's Libya account said on Twitter the organisation was sending medical supplies and more staff to Tripoli, while denouncing "repeated attacks on health care workers, vehicles" during the fighting which began on April 4.

Meanwhile, Egypt's President Abdel Fatah al Sisi met Haftar in Cairo on Sunday to discuss developments in Libya, Sisi's spokesman said.

No other details about the meeting were immediately available.

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports.

Tripoli offensive

Eastern Libyan forces will pursue their advance on the capital Tripoli, the head of the eastern parliament in the divided country said earlier on Saturday, despite international calls for a halt in an offensive that risks causing many civilian casualties.

His comments came after an eastern air strike hit the yard of a school on the southern outskirts of Tripoli, where eastern forces have been confronted by forces allied to Prime Minister Fayez al Serraj's internationally recognised government.

In a possible new front, the eastern Libya National Army (LNA) was readying a unit to move to the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf oil ports, Libya's biggest, on the eastern coast, anticipating an attack from an armed group allied to Serraj, eastern military officials said.

"The force will strengthen the protection of the ports," one official said, asking not to be named.

Last week the European Union had called on the LNA to stop its attacks, having agreed on a statement after France and Italy sparred over how to handle the conflict.