Government and aid agencies are in a race against time in cyclone-hit Mozambique as looming famine and logistical challenges are threatening to make an already bad situation worse.

On March 14, Cyclone Idai made landfall in Mozambique, bringing devastation to the port city of Beira and surrounding areas. In the following days, the weather system swept through the central region, causing massive flooding and leaving entire communities submerged under 10 meters of water.

One of the worst-affected areas is Buzi in central Mozambique, where many residents are small-scale farmers who depend on their crops for sustenance.

TRT World spoke in Maputo to Saul Butters, the Assistant Country Director at CARE, for more.

Idai devastates crops

Amelia Zinarimwe has been toiling away on her land for the last three decades. Before Cyclone Idai made its disastrous landfall and destroyed her home, she was getting ready to harvest her maize crop. But before she could put hands on the crops, the flood came, robbing months of hard work.

"I am suffering, I don't have any food or a place to sleep. Not even seedlings to replant," said Zinarimwe.