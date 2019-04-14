Deadly tornadoes twisted through the US South, killing at least two children as a massive storm pressed east on Sunday, threatening to drench communities from New York to Atlanta and snarl the start of the workweek.

More than 100 million people from the middle of the United States to the East Coast were at risk of extreme weather, facing warnings of heavy thunderstorms and another round of tornadoes, said meteorologist Bob Oravec of the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

"So much of the Eastern United States faces the risk of severe weather today, and that includes major cities," Oravec said.

Flights canceled

Nearly 2,000 US flights were canceled or delayed with most of the trouble at airports in Dallas, Charlotte and Chicago, according to FlightAware.com.

Snow was falling in Chicago on Sunday, with 1-3 inches reported in central Illinois, as a result of the storm's cold front.

A total of 17 tornadoes were reported across the south from Texas to Alabama on Saturday and Sunday, Oravec said.