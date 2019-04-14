A measles outbreak in Madagascar has killed more than 1,200 people in the island nation where many are desperately poor.

The country faces its largest measles outbreak in history, with cases soaring well beyond 115,000, but resistance to vaccinating children is not the driving force behind the rise.

Measles cases are rising in the United States and elsewhere, in part because of misinformation that makes some parents balk at receiving a vaccine. New York City is trying to halt an outbreak by ordering mandatory vaccinations in one Brooklyn neighborhood.

In Madagascar, many parents want to protect their children but face immense challenges, including the lack of resources.

Only 58% of people on Madagascar's main island have been vaccinated against measles, a major factor in the outbreak's spread. With measles one of the most infectious diseases, immunization rates need to be 90 percent to 95 percent or higher to prevent outbreaks.

On a recent day, the Iarintsena health center's waiting room was full, with mothers sitting on the floor and others waiting outside in the overwhelming heat.

Two volunteer nurses and a midwife tried to meet the demand.

Children main victims

Nifaliana Razaijafisoa had walked 15 kilometers with her 6-month-old baby in her arms.

"He has a fever," she said. "I think it's measles because there are these little pimples that have appeared on his face."

The nurse quickly confirmed it.

"I'm so scared for him because in the village everyone says it kills babies," Razaijafisoa said.

The outbreak has killed mostly children under 15 since it began in September, according to the World Health Organisation.

"The epidemic unfortunately continues to expand in size," though at a slower pace than a month ago, said Dr. Dossou Vincent Sodjinou, a WHO epidemiologist in Madagascar. By mid-March, 117,075 cases had been reported by the health ministry, affecting all regions of the country.

Some cases of resistance to vaccinations exist because of the influence of religion or of traditional health practitioners but they are isolated ones, he said.

Malnutrition

This outbreak is complicated by the fact that nearly 50% of children in Madagascar are malnourished.

"Malnutrition is the bed of measles, " Sodjinou said.

Razaijafisoa's baby weighs just 5 kilograms (11 pounds).

"This is the case for almost all children with measles who have come here," said Lantonirina Rasolofoniaina, a volunteer at the health center.