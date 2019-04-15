US DNA tests have confirmed the death of a pro-Daesh commander who helped lead the 2017 siege of a city in the southern Philippines and was considered a key leader of the terror group in the region, officials said on Sunday.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said the tests confirmed that Owaida Marohombsar, who was also known as Abu Dar, was one of four killed in a March 14 gun battle that also left four soldiers dead near southern Tubaran town in Lanao del Sur province.

The Philippines military asked US authorities to confirm Marohombsar's death through DNA tests.

Marohombsar helped lead the May 23, 2017, siege of Marawi, which troops quelled after five months of ground assaults and air strikes that left more than 1,100 people, mostly militants, dead and destroyed the mosque-studded city's commercial and residential districts.

Most leaders of the attack were killed, but Marohombsar survived with a large amount of looted cash and jewellery from Marawi that authorities feared he could use to rebuild the militant group's battered organisation and plot new attacks.

One regional official, Zia Adiong, said at the time that Marohombsar escaped from Marawi with at least $566,000 in stolen money.

But troops hunted the extremist leader and his men down across Lanao.

"This is another milestone in our campaign to finish and defeat ISIS [Daesh] and local terror groups in the country."

Ano was the former military chief who supervised the US and Australian-backed offensive to crush the siege of Marawi, which sparked fears that Daesh was advancing its efforts to establish a foothold in the region.