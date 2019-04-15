Six people appeared in a New Zealand court on Monday on charges they illegally redistributed the video of a terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 in which 50 people were killed.

Christchurch District Court Judge Stephen O'Driscoll denied bail to businessman Philip Arps and an 18-year-old suspect who both were taken into custody in March.

The four others are not in custody.

The charge of supplying or distributing objectionable material carries a penalty of up to 14 years imprisonment.

Arps, 44, is scheduled to next appear in court via video link on April 26.