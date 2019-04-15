WORLD
2 MIN READ
Six appear in New Zealand court for redistributing mosque attack video
Six people appeared in a New Zealand court on Monday, charged for illegally redistributing the livestream video of the terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15.
Six appear in New Zealand court for redistributing mosque attack video
A police officer stands guard in front of the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 17, 2019. / AP
By Kayihan Ahmed Ocal
April 15, 2019

Six people appeared in a New Zealand court on Monday on charges they illegally redistributed the video of a terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 in which 50 people were killed.

Christchurch District Court Judge Stephen O'Driscoll denied bail to businessman Philip Arps and an 18-year-old suspect who both were taken into custody in March. 

The four others are not in custody.

The charge of supplying or distributing objectionable material carries a penalty of up to 14 years imprisonment. 

Arps, 44, is scheduled to next appear in court via video link on April 26.

RECOMMENDED

The 18-year-old suspect is charged with sharing the livestream video and a still image of the Al Noor mosque with the words "target acquired." 

He will reappear in court on July 31 when electronically monitored bail will be considered.

Police prosecutor Pip Currie opposed bail for the 18-year-old suspect and said the second charge, involving the words added to the still image, was of significant concern.

New Zealand's chief censor has banned both the livestreamed footage of the terror attack and the manifesto written and released by terrorist Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who faces 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges in the March 15, 2019 attacks.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor