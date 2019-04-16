A few days ago, massive protests took place in the province of Helmand, southern Afghanistan. The night before, Afghan and American forces raided another home in the region.

According to locals, they killed several civilians, but this was not the end of the ordeal. The soldiers also abducted two women, and for most of the villagers, this was one step too far.

According to Afghan tradition, entering someone's home in such a brutal way is an absolute taboo. However, there is something else that further fueled the rage, and that was laying their hands on an Afghan woman – a daughter, a sister or a mother.

Reportedly, one of the civilians killed from that night raid was a female medic. It shouldn't be necessary to underline the importance of such a person in Afghanistan's rural areas. This, and the abduction of the two women led to widespread protests, and several Afghan politicians had to mediate.

One of those politicians was former president Hamid Karzai who said that such night raids are "a blatant violation of human rights and all norms of Afghan values." He also demanded that the government release the hostages as soon as possible and to stop similar operations in Afghan villages.

However, Karzai is just one of a few people who regularly speak on such issues. At the same time, the government of President Ashraf Ghani always tends to present its own version of events, or to be more precise, its "own truth". After reports about the recent night raids appeared, the government claimed that it did not attack civilians but a militant hideout and that the abducted women were "female Al-Qaida operatives".

There are several reasons why this might not be true.

First of all, the Kabul government is regularly using the classic “War on Terror” rhetoric to justify all its operations of which many can be reasonably described as war crimes.

Too often, civilians are described as "terrorists", "ISIS militants" or "Taliban fighters" without offering any proof. In most cases, the crime sites are rural areas that are barely visited by journalists or human rights observers, so that in the end, nobody can verify what happened.

In this particular case, the government is talking about Al Qaeda militants while – for years – it is unknown whether Al Qaeda is still present in Afghanistan or not. As I have witnessed myself, even high-ranking NATO officials cannot say if and how many Al Qaeda fighters are on the ground at this very moment in Afghanistan.

Last but not least, after the protests in Helmand emerged, the government announced that it would release the abducted women which means that indeed the soldiers raided a civilian home and did not target militants.

Describing attacks as "incidents" is an understatement. In fact, they are state-sponsored acts of terror against Afghanistan's rural populations. They need to be condemned and investigated, and the culprits must be prosecuted and face trial.

However, during the last seventeen years of war, this has not happened, and it is one of the main reasons why we are losing the country's rural areas.

There are two Afghanistans