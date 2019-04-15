WORLD
A look at Indonesia's presidential, vice-presidential candidates
Indonesia's incumbent leader Joko Widodo faces off against ex-military general Prabowo Subianto in an election for president of the world's third-biggest democracy. The 2019 election is a re-run of the 2014 contest narrowly won by Widodo.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) on April 13, 2019 and his challenger in the upcoming election Prabowo Subianto on April 7, 2019 during their campaign rallies in Jakarta, Indonesia. / AP
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
April 15, 2019

Indonesia's presidential election on Wednesday pits incumbent Joko Widodo against former special forces General Prabowo Subianto in a repeat of the 2014 contest. 

Widodo, a furniture exporter and heavy metal fan who had a meteoric rise in Indonesian politics, chose a Muslim cleric as his vice presidential candidate. 

Subianto's running mate is a self-made tycoon.

Here's a look at the presidential and vice presidential candidates:

Joko Widodo

Usually known as Jokowi, Widodo's political career began in the central Javanese city of Solo and hit the big time when he became governor of Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, in 2012. A down-to-earth style and reputation for clean governance helped propel him to the presidency in 2014.

Widodo, 57, was likened to Barack Obama, and progressive voters hoped that as the first Indonesian president from outside the Jakarta elite he would address a catalogue of major human rights concerns in the country. But once elected, he has been unwilling to press for accountability that threatens powerful institutions such as the military. Instead, he has emphasised nationalism while also fending off attacks that he is not sufficiently pious in the world's biggest Muslim nation.

Widodo's signature policy has been improving Indonesia's poor infrastructure. He also continued the poverty alleviation policies of his predecessor.

Ma'ruf Amin

One of the most important religious figures in Muslim-majority Indonesia, Amin was selected as Widodo's running mate to shore up his support among pious Muslims. He was chairman of Majelis Ulama Indonesia, the country's council of Islamic leaders, and supreme leader of Nahdlatul Ulama, the world's largest Muslim organisation.

But an avuncular persona belies Amin's conservatism. The 76 year old has been a vocal supporter and drafter of fatwas against religious minorities and LGBT people. Human Rights Watch says the fatwas, or edicts, have legitimised increasingly hateful rhetoric by government officials against LGBT people, and in some cases fueled deadly violence by militants against religious minorities.

Prabowo Subianto

Subianto, a former special forces general who was dismissed from the military in 1998, is making his second run at the presidency after narrowly losing to Widodo in 2014. A strident nationalist, he has run a fear-based campaign, highlighting what he sees as Indonesia's weakness and the risk of exploitation by foreign powers or disintegration.

Subianto, 67, has sometimes highlighted a novel about a future world war that briefly mentions Indonesia as part of the basis for those fears. He was a star officer during the Suharto era and married the long-time leader's daughter.

After Suharto was forced from office by social and economic chaos in 1998, Subianto was dismissed from the military. Soldiers under his command had kidnapped student activists, some of whom remain missing.

Sandiga Uno

A self-made tycoon and deputy governor of Jakarta, Uno – commonly known as Sandi – has reportedly spent millions of his own money on the campaign. Articulate and youthful looking at 49, he has been more active on the campaign trail than his running mate and has been the ticket's way of appealing to the burgeoning number of young voters.

Nearly a decade ago, Uno was profiled by CNN as an inspirational entrepreneur from humble roots who claimed to have the ear of then Indonesian President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. His role in the 2019 campaign has raised his profile nationally and he is already talked about as a possible 2024 presidential candidate.

SOURCE:AP
