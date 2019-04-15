LUCKNOW, India – As the April heat soars to 40C in Lucknow, political gossip inside Mohammad Naseem's shop intensifies as well.

The cobweb of lanes in this historic Chowk market, in which his shop is tucked, were once famous for Mujra centres (where courtesans danced) attended by Nawabs –– descendants of Persian courtiers who administered this northern Indian city in 18th Century under the Mughal empire. Today, over 5,000 shops, mostly selling chikan-embroidered dresses, are crammed into this market, replacing memories of those Mujra centres.

"Sometimes, I wonder how would Nawabs have reacted to the current Goods and Services Tax (GST). Or those poor dancers. Were they mindlessly taxed too?" Naseem laughs as his salespeople, four middle-aged men, repack and place embroidered georgette and cotton dresses on wooden shelves.

"Gathbhandan [an alliance of three regional parties] is the answer," he says. "Five families, including mine, are dependent on my business. By slapping on demonetisation and then GST, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrecked it."

India introduced demonetisation in 2016 - which sapped cash - and GST in 2017, its biggest ever tax reform, which critics say drove many small businesses and enterprises out of trade.

But, to Vijay Kumar Kapoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "was a genuine step".

"The GST did impact traders, but it's fine now. Modi's stature is matchless. The world respects him. The regional alliance is an accord of corrupts and thugs. Our vote is only for BJP," says Kapoor, who deals with high-end apparels, adding that he voted for the opposition Congress years ago.

Further ahead in the capital's Hazratganj street – a key shopping nerve of pink and off-white buildings decked with black and white signboards – a juice shop owner, Raj Kumar, is worried about the nature of the incoming government.

"They have cheated us. But what option do we have other than the new alliance?" he asks.

How the alliance was formed

In the game-changer state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), three regional parties –– the Samajwadi Party (SP), their traditional rivals the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) –– have united, posing a major threat to the ruling BJP's re-election bid.

UP is the most populated state in India and sends more lawmakers to the Indian parliament than any other state.

The local adage is "the road to New Delhi goes via Lucknow". So it is no wonder it's in UP where elections become hugely important and parties must fight well.

In the 2014 election, polarisation, partly caused by riots in Muzaffarnagar, helped the BJP secure largely Hindu votes, while regional parties like the SP, BSP and Congress, contesting independently, got anti-BJP votes in segments. In that election, the BJP won 71 of the total 80 seats in UP.

"This time we agreed division of anti-BJP votes amongst many parties helps BJP. That realisation led to formation of the alliance," one of SP's chief election strategists told TRT World, wishing to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak with media.

"We [SP and BSP] were rivals in the past but we've moved on. In 2018, both parties helped each other win seats in by-elections in the BJP-ruled state. For 2019 national election, both sides approached each other with the offer to join the fight against BJP. And it ended up in a powerful agreement. From leadership to ground-level workers, we are sticking to the agreement," he said, adding talks failed with opposition Congress on the seat-sharing issue.

"Otherwise, it would have been a great grand alliance," he said, "But we still have the ability to win 60 seats of total 80 in this state. We're looking at this figure."