The group spearheading the protest movement in Sudan on Monday demanded the country's new ruling military council be dissolved and replaced by a civilian one with representatives from the army.

"We want the military council to be dissolved and be replaced by a civilian council having representatives of the army," Mohamed Naji, a senior leader of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), told reporters.

The SPA also demanded the sacking of the country's judiciary chief and prosecutor general.

Earlier in the day, Sudanese protesters blocked an attempt to break up a sit-in outside the defence ministry, where demonstrators have been pushing for a quick transition to civilian rule after President Omar al Bashir was ousted, a witness said.

Troops had gathered on three sides of the sit-in and tractors were preparing to remove stone and metal barriers, but protesters joined hands and formed rings around the sit-in area to prevent them.

The protesters, numbering about 5,000 with more arriving, chanted "Freedom, freedom" and "Revolution, revolution," and appealed to the army to protect them.

Some drummed and waved national flags as they mingled in the street, while others took shelter from the sun under parasols and makeshift tents.

'Protect your revolution'

Earlier, Sudan's main protest group, the SPA, issued an urgent call for people to join the sit-in and foil any attempt to disperse it.

"We hope that everyone will head immediately to the areas of the sit-in to protect your revolution and your accomplishments," the SPA said.