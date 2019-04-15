Iran has formally complained to the United Nations against the move by the US to blacklist Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including its Quds Force, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, described the move as “unprecedented, illegal and dangerous” warning that the US would be responsible for the “dire consequences” of the “hostile” action.

The measure which comes to into effect today was announced by the US president Donald Trump last Tuesday.

There is growing concern that the measure is part of a broader American campaign to take direct military action against Iran by revoking the Authorisation for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) a law passed by Congress in 2001. While the FTO designation doesn’t provide legal authority itself, it could be part of the administration’s argument.

“We will continue to increase financial pressure and raise the costs on the Iranian regime for its support of terrorist activity until it abandons its malign and outlaw behaviour,” said president Trump.

“Your action would boomerang on you,” replied the Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Immediately following the announcement, Iran’s National Security Council declared the US “a state sponsor of terrorism” and US forces in the region as “terrorists”. The Iranian parliament followed suit.

To designate as an FTO an entire military apparatus with wide-ranging powers inside a state is both unprecedented and unwise. It creates major tension in the Middle East and endangers US forces.

You may agree with Trump’s argument that the IRGC “actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft” - but Trump’s record indicates a manifest disregard for such matters when it comes to its allies, like Saudi Arabia or Israel.

President Trump’s record in office shows that at the very heart of the US’s frustration with Iran is not so much the nuclear issue or terrorism but America’s unwavering support for Israel's ambition to control the region; an aspiration that has been dwarfed by IRGC’s Quds Force advances in Iraq and Syria.

The timing of the order which coincided with the Israeli elections strengthens that argument. The official Iranian press has quoted the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Tweeting in Hebrew thanking President Trump for the decision.

The IRGC has already been penalised several times before, the latest being in 2017. Additionally, a number of its high ranking officials are already on the US sanctions list.