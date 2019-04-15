As a young boy, Orkut Buyukkokten was bullied. Some of his classmates made fun of his accented Turkish and pushed him around because he was thinner and shorter than rest of the kids. He was nine years old and his family had just moved to Turkey’s central Anatolian region of Konya from Germany.

Afterwards, he often wondered why he had faced such treatment.

“I thought maybe I am short and nerdy. I could not figure out what was wrong.”

Years later he ran into one of the bullies in a Istanbul bar and sought an explanation.

“And he said that I always made school seem so easy, I always had good grades while they were struggling. They were envious,” he told TRT World in a recent interview.

“I was happy to have my closure but I wish I had someone in school to talk to.”

Buyukkokten, 44, has since spent his life trying to find ways to connect people. Along the way, he created Club Nexus, one of the earliest social networks and later created Orkut.com, which at one time had more users than Facebook.

As one of the social networking pioneers, he has watched with concern how timelines and instant messages have shaped relationships and attitudes. People have become superficial and too scared to be who they really are, he says.

“I want to change that.”

Going to the US

In the early 1990s, Buyukkokten decided to become a software engineer when he was in fourth grade. That’s when his parents bought him and his older brother a Sinclair ZX Spectrum computer.

“You would plug it into TV to programme or play video games,” he says. His brother taught him how to use programming language BASIC and very soon he was writing his own games.

After finishing school, he got accepted to California-based Stanford, the same university where Larry Page and Sergey Brin had conceived Google.

There, he and a friend, Tyler Ziemann, launched Club Nexus in late 2001. David Kirkpatrick, author of The Facebook Effect, says: “It was probably also the first real social network ever launched in the United States.”

The Turkish programmer wanted to make it easier for students to find like-minded friends.

“I noticed that during their freshman year most undergraduates make friends in their immediate vicinity, which is the dorm or fraternity. And I thought that was such a narrow way to meet people.”

Club Nexus was months, if not years, ahead of similar networking websites. Users could make a profile, list interests and invite friends who had Stanford-issued email addresses.

“In two weeks, I signed up to a third of our undergraduate student body. So it was successful,” he explains.

After graduation, Buyukkokten and Ziemann formed a company, Affinity Engines, to market an enhanced version of Club Nexus called InCircle, which was made for college alumni groups and within a few years had spread to more than 30 schools.

Buyukkokten wrote the entire code for the website and set up its servers, but left the company soon after to join Google as a programmer in 2002.

Some people say InCircle’s focus on alumni was a mistake since the real appetite for social networking was among students.

And that’s exactly what Buyukkokten was about to do at Google.

The age of profiles

At Google, employees were encouraged to work on their own projects besides their routine work.

During one such break, Buyukkokten designed a prototype for a social networking website and took it to senior management.

Eric Schmidt, the then CEO, and Marissa Mayer, another senior executive, suggested it be named after Buyukkokten.

“They said Orkut.com was easier to remember and I was the person who designed it. But I was really surprised,” he says.

Orkut.com went online in January 2004 just two weeks before Mark Zuckerberg started his own experiment, Thefacebook.com.

Over the previous year, a couple of similar websites had introduced the American public — mostly students and youngsters — to the concept of online networks.

Friendster and the immensely popular MySpace, the two most prominent websites, were already vying for users as people were just beginning to enjoy faster broadband internet.

Teenagers around the world flocked to social networks as they made profiles, uploaded pictures, and searched for old classmates from the comfort of their bedrooms.