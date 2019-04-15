“We wanted to comfort her, calm her down but we never thought she could do something like this to herself,” said Nasra Abdulrahman, the Syrian mother of a nine-year-old refugee girl who killed herself on March 6.

Amal Alshteiwi would leave for school in a good mood and return looking troubled and unhappy, Amal's father Aref Alshteiwi says. After noticing a change in his daughter's behaviour he thought he should give 'extra care' to her.

The students made snide remarks to Amal on frequent occasions and made fun of the way she looked. The family tried to address the situation, reaching out to teachers and eventually changing her school. Two weeks before leaving the hostile environment, her classmates bade her farewell saying she should kill herself since no one was going to love her at the new school.

The family says Amal couldn’t cope with the feeling of stress and anxiety caused by the experiences she had to go through at the school. They plan to sue the school authorities and take them to federal court. They don’t want others to feel the same pain as Amal did, they told a local Canadian Citytv network.

The school, however, denies that the family informed them about their ward's condition.

“The parents failed to get the proper and immediate attention from the teachers but the teachers undermined what the parents were saying. It was clear, it was communicated but it was somehow neglected or pushed away,” Sam Nammoura, from the Calgary Immigrant Support Society, told Global News.

Nammoura said it's common for students in Canada to complain about being bullied at school but someone taking their life over it is a rare occurrence.

To address such negative behaviour against the newcomers, he said Canadians must learn that it's wrong to look at someone disapprovingly or to think that a refugee or migrant is required to be grateful even when they have a problem.