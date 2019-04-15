German prosecutors charged former Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn with fraud on Monday over his role in the carmaker's manipulation of diesel emissions testing, more than three years after the scandal came to light.

The German case comes nearly a year after the United States filed criminal charges against Winterkorn, accusing him of conspiring to cover up the German carmaker's diesel emissions test cheating.

The prosecutors office in the German city of Braunschweig said in a statement that Winterkorn and four other managers faced charges. It did not give the names of the other four or say whether they were still employed by Volkswagen.

A spokesman for Winterkorn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess, who only joined the carmaker in July 2015 and became CEO a year ago, said he was not among those charged.

"I am not among the accused. I do not expect to be charged," Diess said on the sidelines of the Shanghai auto show.

Illegal software

Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 to having used illegal engine control software to cheat US pollution tests, triggering a global backlash against diesel after the scandal that has so far cost the carmaker $32.8 billion (29 billion euros).

Winterkorn resigned shortly after the scandal came to light, saying at the time he was stunned by the scale of misconduct.

Prosecutors said Winterkorn was accused of a particularly serious case of fraud, breach of trust and breaching competition laws because he had not acted – despite having a special responsibility to do so as the company's CEO – after it became clear on May 25, 2014, that diesel engines had been manipulated.