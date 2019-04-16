In the final moves of Indonesia's presidential campaign, one candidate dashed to Saudi Arabia to meet its king and perform a minor pilgrimage. The other attended a feline photography exhibition and giggled with delight at a giant photo of his own pet cat.

For the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, the message intended by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's trip to the birthplace of Islam was obvious after a campaign in which conservative opponents tried to discredit him as insufficiently pious.

What his challenger for a second time, former special forces general Prabowo Subianto, meant was less apparent. But it presented a softer version of a candidate prone to explosions of anger who has flown around Indonesia in a private jet even as he said he was campaigning for the poor.

About 193 million Indonesians are eligible to vote in presidential and legislative elections on Wednesday that will decide who leads a nation that's the world's fourth most populous nation, its third biggest democracy and is forecast to be among the world's biggest economies by 2030.

TRT World'sNatalie Poyhonen is in Jakarta and has this report.

Two visions, two paths

Voters will choose between five more years of the steady progress achieved under Indonesia's first president from outside the Jakarta elite or electing a charismatic but volatile figure from the era of the Suharto military dictatorship that ended two decades ago.

The 2014 election of Widodo, a furniture exporter whose political career started as a small city mayor, was a "manifestation of the new Indonesia, of the land of opportunity in which democratic opening has made it possible for anyone to come up to the top," said Dewi Fortuna Anwar, a politics expert at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences.

"If Jokowi wins again, clearly that is a continued reaffirmation of that as well as an endorsement of his track record for the past five years," she said.

Surveys show Widodo with a lead of up to 20 percentage points over Subianto. But the pollsters and commentators are nervous, afraid they might be failing to capture facts on the ground in the same way opinion surveys misjudged the 2016 US presidential election and UK Brexit referendum on European Union membership.

The enthusiasm that Widodo generated in the 2014 campaign was far less evident this year apart from a final major rally at a Jakarta stadium which attracted well over 100,000 fervent supporters – about the same as Subianto a week earlier at the same venue.

"He is the best leader that the Indonesian people have ever had, very simple, not arrogant and we know what he has done for our country," said Dwi Mustikarini, one of the tens of thousands who packed the stadium for Widodo's rally.

Akhirudin Konsi, at a rally Saturday for Subianto's running mate, said he wants a "president who will fight for our rights and stand behind people, who will lower prices, especially education, fuel and basic needs."

Last push

Election day results that are tighter than Widodo's narrow 2014 victory over Subianto are quite possible because "the polls haven't been able to capture the grassroots dynamics," said Alexander Arifanto, a researcher at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore.