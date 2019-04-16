A YouTube fact-check feature which is meant to tackle misinformation accidentally tagged live broadcasts of a fire engulfing Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris with details about the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

The blaze erupted in the UNESCO world heritage landmark in the French capital Monday, sending its spire and roof crashing to the ground as flames and clouds of smoke billowed into the sky.

The fire, which at one point threatened the entire edifice, was fully brought under control on Tuesday.

News outlets began live-streaming broadcasts of the fire on YouTube, but below some of the clips an unusual text box popped up – an entry from the Encyclopedia Britannica about the 9/11 attacks in the US.

In those attacks, Al Qaeda terrorist hijacked two passenger planes and flew them into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York, causing them to collapse. A third hijacked jet smashed into the Pentagon. And a fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers tackled the hijackers.

Some 3,000 people were killed in the assault.