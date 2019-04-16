The military-led coup that ended Omar Hassan al-Bashir’s 30-year presidency on April 11 marks the beginning of a new chapter in the book on Sudan’s modern history. Although how events will unfold in Khartoum in the weeks and months ahead is nearly impossible to predict, it is inevitable that other governments in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), which have concerns about Sudan’s fragile political transition, will interfere to advance their national interests.

The security of Sudan, an important ally of Gulf states, will impact the entire Red Sea and Horn of Africa region, giving Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) high stakes in the outcome of developments in Khartoum.

Officials in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi are hoping to assert their influence in post-Bashir Sudan to bring Khartoum closer to their geopolitical orbits of influence, and farther away from Turkey and Qatar—two countries that Sudan has grown close to in recent years. Within this context, the Saudi and Emirati leadership will attempt to control, or at least heavily influence, Sudan’s future landscape to ensure that elements on ‘friendly’ terms with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi take the helm.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE this week said they 'stand' by the Sudanese people and professed their support for transitional council formed by the military.

Historical precedence

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt constitute a bloc of counter-revolutionary Arab states that are consistently averse to grassroots movements and revolutions driven from the bottom-up. Officials in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, and Cairo have all been nervous about the situation in Sudan ever since anti-regime protests broke out in December. These governments have interests in preserving a status quo authoritarian order in Khartoum that crushes any democratic movement.

The leadership in these three Arab capitals fear that such uprisings in Sudan—as well as in Algeria and other Arab countries—could bring the Arab Spring back to life and jolt the region much like the revolutions of 2011 did. With Sudanese citizens taking to the streets beginning in December to protest food prices, poor governance, a lack of economic mobility, unemployment, cash shortages, and corruption, most monarchs in the Gulf naturally worry about such winds of political activism. Change blowing across borders and triggering anti-government demonstrations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member-states, Egypt, and other countries in the region is a real threat to these rulers.

Against the backdrop of perpetually low oil prices placing further stress on social contracts between rulers and the ruled in Arabian Peninsula monarchies, the leadership in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi see it in their interests to counter democratic growth in the Arab world while lending support to autocratic governments.

Much of this is about the implications of change in other parts of the Arab/Muslim world impacting Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.

"Large numbers of Saudi citizens are expressing discontent against the government and seeking asylum in the West in unprecedented numbers,” suggesting that discontent expressed in Sudan could lend inspiration to Saudi citizens in the Kingdom—a nightmare scenario for the Al Saud rulers.

The billions that the Saudis and Emiratis have provided Egypt’s post-2013 government, their sponsorship of General Khalifa Haftar’s military campaigns in Libya, and both Gulf states’ interference in Tunisia’s post-revolution environment in favor of reactionary elements underscored how Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have “rewired the entire region trying to prevent another Arab Spring.”

Within this context, it was difficult for many observers to see the support which Saudi Arabia and the UAE expressed for Sudan’s junta earlier this month without thinking of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi’s role in Egypt’s 2013 coup.