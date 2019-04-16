HASANABDAL, Pakistan — Under the gurdwara’s bulbous domes, hundreds of Sikh pilgrims dipped into the holy water while others recited from the religion’s holy scriptures. Here in Hasanabdal, a city an hour north of Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, hundreds of Sikhs from around the world – including neighbouring India – were invited by the Pakistani government to celebrate Vaisakhi during a period of simmering tensions between India and Pakistan. The annual festival marks the spring harvest and is a celebration of the codification of Sikhism’s rules, rituals and institutions under the religion’s 10th guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

Despite ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, this year nearly 1,900 Indian Sikh pilgrims – known as yatris – crossed the Wagah border and boarded special trains to Sikh pilgrimage sites, joining an organised tour that allows them to see historical cities where the religion’s founder lived and preached. The tour will end on April 21.

As the birthplace of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak, Pakistan has long courted at least 25 million Sikhs from across the world for religious pilgrimages under a 1974 protocol signed with India. However, despite an agreement to allow cross-border travel for religious tourism, the festivals have often become politicised and are not immune from the divisions that usually mar India-Pakistan relations. The most recent flare-up occurred in February when a Pakistan-based terrorist group took responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed 40 soldiers in India-administered Kashmir. The following weeks saw a game of tit-for-tat cross-border firings, air strikes and warmongering between the two nuclear-armed powers which threatened to escalate until the capture and release of an Indian air force pilot by Pakistan.

“Before I came, I had a lot of worry about war,” says Mohan Singh, a 66-year-old taxi driver from Mumbai who was in Pakistan for the pilgrimage. “But when I reached here, I saw there was no war and the Pakistani people welcomed me. Here you can’t tell who is from India or Pakistan,” Singh says about the other pilgrims. “They both look the same.”

Gurdeep Singh, a Pakistani Sikh, also expressed delight that this year’s festivities had not been cancelled due to the India-Pakistan tensions. Singh is one of Pakistan’s approximately 20,000 Sikhs, a community that is small but undercounted due to an exclusion from the 2017 census. Last year, Pakistan passed a new law regulating Sikh marriages, providing them with recognition under their own legal framework.

Nowadays, Hasanabdal is home to around 200 Sikh families that have primarily moved from Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including Pakistan’s former tribal areas. The majority are Pashtun Sikhs who abandoned their homes and took refuge near Sikhism’s historical sites during waves of worsening insecurity and conflict along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Although targeted violence against Sikhs is rare, last year a prominent Sikh activist was shot dead in Peshawar, and in 2016 a Sikh politician looking after minority affairs was assassinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This year marks the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder, an event that has energised the Pakistani government’s efforts to bring more Sikhs to the country than ever before.

“Pakistan has always stood for religious freedom and respect for all faiths. It has always wholeheartedly welcomed Sikhs from across the world,” says Muhammad Tariq Wazir, secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board, the main government body tasked with maintaining Sikh heritage sites in Pakistan. “Our message is very clear – don’t let politics ruin sentiments on both sides of the border.”

Wazir, however, places blame across the border for any fear Indian Sikhs might have about coming to Pakistan this year for Vaisakhi or Guru Nanak’s birth celebrations in November. “Indian media has created a lot of fear for the Sikh pilgrims, who are mostly innocent villagers travelling for the first time to a foreign country,” Wazir says.