Turkey and Washington are at a crossroads. A disagreement over Ankara’s purchase of S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia has threatened to undermine relations between the two North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) members.

Tensions have simmered for months over a host of other issues. The two sides back competing forces in war-torn Syria, and they also differ over Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

But this week senior officials met in Washington on the sidelines of a conference where business leaders and experts talked about ways to improve the strained ties.

The 37th Annual Conference on US-Turkey Relations was organised by Turkey’s government and two US-based think tanks.

“We have issues to address, no doubt, but I think it’s these kind of platforms, meetings and people like you that can provide a venue, a platform to address these issues,” said Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, while speaking at the conference on Sunday.

The bilateral trade between the two countries has grown over the years, reaching $20 billion last year. Officials are aiming to increase it manifold to $75 billion in the coming years.

Importantly, Turkey has been able to narrow its trade gap with the US by exporting more products such as cars and garments.

The US has been a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Turkey since the early 2000s when the country underwent economic reforms.

But more than trade and FDI, good relations are important to pacify foreign investors who have invested in Turkey’s financial assets.

Last year was particularly tough for the lira when it lost 30 percent of its value against the US dollar. That was partly because of President Donald Trump’s sanctions on Turkish lawmakers in the wake of an American pastor’s arrest.

This month the lira was again under pressure as concerns rose over the health of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.