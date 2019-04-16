Jakarta, Indonesia - The world’s most populous Muslim country heads to the polls on Wednesday in what is seen as a referendum on President Joko Widodo’s rule.

The incumbent is facing a more sustained challenge from his 2014 political nemesis, former army general Prabowo Subianto.

The decision on who will lead the country in the next five years will be in the hands of the 193 million eligible voters, who will be casting their ballots in 800,000 polling stations, spread across an archipelago of 17,000 islands. They will pick from among the 245,000 candidates, who are vying for other national and local positions.

Polling stations will open at 7am local time (+7GMT) on Wednesday but around two million Indonesians, who are eligible to vote overseas, have started voting over the weekend. The government has allocated $1.8 billion to organise for the polls.

In the race for president, the incumbent, also known as Jokowi, is paired with a septuagenarian preacher, Ma’ruf Amin. Opposition candidate, Prabowo, picked as his running-mate the 49-year-old banker and businessman, Sandiaga Uno.

The presidential race has often been framed in blunt terms as a contest between pro and anti democratic forces, and who has the claim to the mantle of religion in a Muslim country founded on pluralism. Still, analysts say the economy could ultimately be the deciding issue, even as the campaign has been marred with the spread of disinformation and contentious calls for a boycott.

In their last debate on Saturday, Jokowi projected optimism telling voters that a “big and good future” awaits them, while Prabowo said that the country is heading in the “wrong direction”, and that he can steer it back to the right path with promises of more industrialisation.

The final survey published by the Jakarta Post before the April 17 elections, showed that Jokowi has maintained his lead of 56.8 percent to Prabowo’s 37 percent, reflecting most of the data from other pollsters.

Prabowo’s campaign insist they have the momentum, and that their internal polling shows his electability is at 62 percent compared to Jokowi’s 38 percent. Independent observers also say that Prabowo’s supporters are better organised, and that undecided voters could swing his way.

“The race is neck-to-neck,” Uni Lubis, editor-in-chief of IDN Times, told TRT World.

She cited another recent survey conducted by Kompas, the most-widely read newspaper in Indonesia, in which Jokowi got 38 percent, with many voters undecided.

'It's the economy'

In 2014, Jokowi narrowly defeated Prabowo, 53 percent to 47 percent.

That year, millennial voters played a crucial role in delivering victory to Jokowi, said Uni.

“I think the millennial voters will determine the outcome of the vote, especially in this election,” Uni said.

But with frustration rising over the president’s unfulfilled campaign promises, including on the issue of the economy and human rights, their inclination to vote this year are in question, she said. Uni pointed to one recent study that showed only 23.4 percent of the millennial respondents, polled in 12 major cities, say they are interested in politics.

“They have the perception that political parties and politicians don’t share their aspirations and care about their lives” particularly on the issue of jobs and the economy, she said.

Under Jokowi, Indonesia’s GDP grew an average of five percent. But that is lower than his growth target of seven percent, leading some economists to call the economy “stagnant”. The trade deficit has also ballooned to $8 billion and foreign direct investments are down almost nine percent in 2018.

Even in 2014, when Jokowi won, about 53 percent of the millennial voters skipped the election, according to the Kompas news website.

In this year’s election, a number of young voters have also expressed disappointment at Jokowi’s choice of vice president, Uni said.

Millennial vote

Alda Zelfiana, 17, is among those who are voting for president for the first time. She said that she wants an Indonesian government free of corruption.

Regy, 22, is also a first-time voter in Jakarta.

“I am very excited about it. I hope that Indonesians will have more freedom, wherever they are in the country. Whoever they will choose, I think every young Indonesian has the same big hopes for our president,” he said.