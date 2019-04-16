The fire at Notre Dame de Paris has shocked France, with tributes to the Gothic masterpiece flowing in from around the world.

But the cathedral, is not only heritage site to have been devastated. Here we look at others that met a similar fate.

National Museum of Brazil (2018)

In September 2018, Brazil's 200-year-old national museum burned down in Rio de Janeiro.

The blaze, which gutted one of the world's oldest museums, destroyed much of the 20 million piece collection. Recovery efforts since the blaze have been a slow process.

According to researchers, more than 1,500 pieces have been recovered. However, according to the museum's website, the building housed thousands of items before the fire, including artefacts from Egypt, Greco-Roman art, and some of the first fossils found in Brazil.

Great Mosque of al-Nuri (2017)

The Great Mosque of al-Nuri was 850-years old when it was destroyed by Daesh terrorists during the Battle of Mosul in 2017.

The mosque, famous for its leaning minaret was captured by the militants in 2014.

Umayyad Mosque (2012-2013)