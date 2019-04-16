Firefighters declared success on Tuesday in an hours-long battle to extinguish an inferno engulfing the historic Notre Dame Cathedral but not before the fire claimed the magnificent spire and roof.

What remained was a blackened shell of the monument immortalised in Victor Hugo's 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," a building that had survived almost 900 years of tumultuous French history but was devastated amid renovation works at the start of Catholic Easter week.

As support poured in from all quarters, emotional and financial, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the cathedral "within five years."

The remains of the blaze

The fire spared the iconic bell towers of the cathedral.

Notre Dame's famed stained-glass rose windows and most of its many religious relics appeared to have escaped the worst as well, easing fears for the fate of the vast trove of artworks in the gothic cathedral.

Paris officials said the world-famous 18th-century organ that boasts 8,000 pipes also appeared to have survived, along with the purported Crown of Christ, inside the cathedral.

Four-hundred-year-old paintings hung high inside were damaged, but emergency workers formed a human chain to whisk gem-studded chalices and other priceless artefacts out of harm's way.

A plan to safeguard heritage was quickly put into action.

Culture Minister Franck Riester told reporters that artworks were being transferred from a storeroom in City Hall to the Louvre on Tuesday and Wednesday. There they will be dehumidified, protected and eventually restored.

He said the cathedral's greatest paintings will be removed starting Friday.

"We assume they have not been damaged by the fire but there will eventually be damage from the smoke," Riester said.

Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire described authorities' "enormous relief" at the salvaging of pieces such as the Crown, which were transported to a "secret location" after the fire.

Statues removed just days ago for restoration work were also spared.

At dawn, the twin 69-metre towers swarmed with building specialists and architects.

Long and complex investigation

"Notre Dame was destroyed but the soul of France was not," Michel Aupetit, archbishop of Paris, said on RMC radio.

"The entire fire is out," declared Paris firefighters' spokesman Gabriel Plus, adding that workers were "surveying the movement of structures and extinguishing smouldering residues."

"The task is — now the risk of fire has been put aside — about the building, how the structure will resist," said Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez in front of the cathedral.

Officials consider the fire an accident, possibly as a result of the restoration work at the global architectural treasure.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said the investigation would be "long and complex."

Fifty investigators were working on the probe, he said, and would be interviewing workers from five companies hired to work on renovations to the cathedral's roof, where the flames first broke out.

Renovation work on the steeple is widely suspected to have caused the inferno after the blaze broke out in an area under scaffolding.